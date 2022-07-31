News Desk

Pakistan reports 661 COVID cases in 24 hours: NIH

At least one person died while 661 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed Sunday.

According to the NIH report, 20,080 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 661 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio declined to 3.29 percent.

“As many as 171 patients are stated to be in critical condition,” it said.

 

It is pertinent to mention here that World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 percent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

