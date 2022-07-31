Past in Perspective

Never believe anything in politics until
it has been officially denied.

–Otto von Bismarck

Under the leadership of Otto von Bismarck, Germany became a unified nation from federate states. Between the years of 1862 and 1890, the ‘Iron Chancellor’ ruled rather Prussia rather effectively and then later, all of Germany. He was considered to be one of the most brilliant strategists and he achieved this reputation by initiating decisive wars with Denmark, Austria and France. This lead to the unification of German states under the leadership of Prussia. Although he was an arch-conservative, Bismarck introduced progressive reforms that lead to universal male suffrage and the establishment of the first welfare state. He achieved all this through manipulating European rivalries and establishing Germany as a power to be reckoned with, effectively laying the groundwork for future World Wars.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Cartoons

Cartoon

Columns

Global energy crisis

Columns

Unpredictable political situation

Columns

Erosion of State Pillars

Editorials

Terrorism Thrives

Editorials

Climate Justice

Letters

A true failure

Cartoons

Cartoon

Columns

‘With a heavy heart’

Columns

A pathway to peace

1 of 824

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More