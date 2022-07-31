Past in Perspective

Under the leadership of Otto von Bismarck, Germany became a unified nation from federate states. Between the years of 1862 and 1890, the ‘Iron Chancellor’ ruled rather Prussia rather effectively and then later, all of Germany. He was considered to be one of the most brilliant strategists and he achieved this reputation by initiating decisive wars with Denmark, Austria and France. This lead to the unification of German states under the leadership of Prussia. Although he was an arch-conservative, Bismarck introduced progressive reforms that lead to universal male suffrage and the establishment of the first welfare state. He achieved all this through manipulating European rivalries and establishing Germany as a power to be reckoned with, effectively laying the groundwork for future World Wars.