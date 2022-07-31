PDM meets on Aug 2 to discuss early polls proposal

ISLAMABAD – A two-day meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been called on 2nd of August in Islamabad to discuss the prevailing political situation and to chalk out future strategy on how to counter PTI and Imran Khan. Political sources told The Nation that the two days meeting would be attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co chairman Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Aftab Sherpao and other members. The coalition partners of the government have also been invited to the extraordinary conference. The sources said the meeting would also discuss the foreign funding case against PTI before ECP. The alliance would demand the ECP to announce the verdict of the case. The alliance would discuss the proposal whether to hold the next general elections this year or on its time, and it would also discuss strategy on how to counter PTI in Punjab. The meeting would also decide whether to file a review petition before Supreme Court or not on its decision against former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling. The meeting would also be joined by former PM Nawaz Sharif through video link.