Our Staff Reporter

People of Balochistan stand with brave security forces, says CM

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo paid tribute to the security forces for conducting the successful operation against terrorists in Kech district. He felt proud on the efforts of the security agencies to establish peace in the province. The CM said that the people of Balochistan stand with their brave security forces in the war against terrorism and to foil nefarious design of anti-peace elements to put the province on the track of development.

war against terrorism

Pays tribute to security forces for operation against militants

He also expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of Havaldar Hidayatullah in the operation against terrorists. “Havaldar Hidayatullah drank the cup of martyrdom for the country, and the nation saluted its martyrs”, he said. The Chief Minister extended his sympathy to the family of the martyr.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Muqam directs USC to set up more sale points to provide subsidised flour

Islamabad

Armed dacoits loot expatriate

National

August 5, 2019 added to plight of Kashmiris

Business

KP CM announces relief package for flood-hit people of Balochistan

Islamabad

Pak Navy ship Taimur visits Cambodia

Business

IMF trims global growth forecasts as ‘outlook has darkened significantly’

Business

CDNS sets target of Rs55 billion for Islamic investment in FY2022-23

Entertainment

Wagatha Christie trial: Rebekah Vardy loses libel case against Coleen Rooney

Business

Pakistan Auto Show 2022 to attract over 100,000 visitors

Entertainment

Will Smith is ‘deeply remorseful’ about slapping Chris Rock

1 of 1,692

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More