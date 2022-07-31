Agencies

PM pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) on the occasion of his martyrdom. In a message, the PM said Hazrat Umar (RA) entered Islam with the prayer of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Hazrat Umar (RA) was a companion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and a leader and a brave commander who, as head of the state, established a comprehensive system of governance, he mentioned. Shehbaz Sharif said Hazrat Umar (RA) was a good administrator and had the characteristics of humbleness and fear of Allah and he strictly followed the principles of Islam.

 

 

