Our Staff Reporter

PML-N challenges PA Speaker’s election in LHC

LAHORE – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday, challenging election of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sibtain Khan as the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

PML-N’s Saiful Malook Khokhar and another MPA filed the petition through Advocate Usman Mansoor, wherein newly-elected Speaker and others are made the respondents. The petitioners submitted that the legal requirements were not fulfilled during the election process. They submitted that as per rules, it was mandatory to hold the election of the speaker through secret ballot, and it was a violation of law and Constitution to put serial number on ballot papers.

‘Serial number on ballot papers’

The petitioners submitted that the balloting had not been secret in the Friday’s election of the speaker as the ballot papers and counterfoils were serial-numbered. They submitted that the choice exercised by the MPAs could be traced by comparing the serial number on the ballot paper and the serial number on counterfoils. “As a result, the secrecy of the ballot could easily be breached,” they added. They pleaded with the court to declare the election as illegal and order re-polling for the slot.

