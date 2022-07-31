News Desk

PM’s visit to Taank, DG Khan postponed due to bad weather

Prime Minister’s visit to flood-affected cities of Taank and Dera Ismail Khan has been postponed due to weather conditions.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to visit, the severely flood-affected cities of Balochistan, Taank and DG Khan. The visit has been postponed due to bad weather conditions.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures after heavy rains and floods have unleashed devastation in both provinces.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, NDMA Chairman Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz, Balochistan Chief Secretary, and other concerned officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas of the province.

He also took an aerial view of Goth Ali Mardan Shambani.

Later, the prime minister visited flood and rain-affected areas of Jhal Magis and announced compensation.

PM Shehbaz on this occasion announced a compensation of Rs1 million each to the heirs of deceased persons. He further announced Rs500,000 each for fully damaged and Rs200,000 for partially damaged houses in the flood-hit areas.

