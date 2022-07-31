Police directed to remain alert to deal with flood

MULTAN – Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed police officers to remain alert to deal with the flood situation and to increase relief activities for protection of lives and properties of people.

He expressed solidarity with the flood victims and ordered the concerned to speed up their efforts in collaboration with other departments to rescue the people in flood affected areas and shift them to safer places.

He said that effective measures had been taken by the police to protect the affectees present in the flood relief camps, while ensuring that their properties were also being protected.

The passengers and transporters were being informed timely by police to take the vehicles through alternative routes in view of the closure of roads in the affected areas. Dr Ehsan said that the police had been strictly instructed to remain alert at all times. Emergency control room had been set up in the RPO office DG Khan to review the relief activities and security measures, he added.

The AIGP, in his message to the citizens, said that human life was very precious and the people should protect their lives and migrate to safer places from the risky areas, and not worry about the material things. The Punjab government was making all possible arrangements to help the flood victims as relief camps had also been established in that regard, he said.

The police together with the other departments were always ready to help the people, particularly in such emergency, Dr Ehsan said. The people, he said, could contact on 15 or control room number 0649260479 in case of any emergency, adding that the department was always at the service of the people.