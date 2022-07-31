Our Staff Reporter

PPP will never allow politics of hatred in country:  Aajiz Dhamrah

HYDERABAD    –    Pakistan Peoples Party’s Provincial Information Secretary and former Senator Aajiz Dhamrah has said PPP would never allow any political party to practice the politics of hatred in the country.

Speaking to the party workers during the campaign for the upcoming local government elections here on Saturday, Dhamrah said PPP respected all parties and their flags and expected reciprocity from others.

“For the last 40 years, Hyderabad was kept undeveloped. But now a PPP’s jiyala will be elected as the mayor of Hyderabad and he will kickstart the city’s development,” he asserted. He claimed that during the canvass, the PPP’s candidates had been witnessing wider support among the people.

“We want to put an end to the politics of hatred by raising the slogan ‘Sindhi-Muhajir bhai bhai’ (Sindhi and Muhajir are like brothers),” he said.

Dhamrah also visited Qadam Gah Moula Ali and took part in the annual ceremony of raising Alam.

More Stories
National

Imran Khan directs PTI lawmakers to prepare for fresh elections

National

Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

National

PTI pushed country into quagmire of problems: Fazlur Rehman

National

LHC Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi passes away

National

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts coastal parts of Balochistan

Business

Weekly currency report: Expected rupee stability at 240 to the dollar

Islamabad

PM’s visit to Taank, DG Khan postponed due to bad weather

Lahore

Power shortfall recedes to 5500 MW due to monsoon, vacations

National

Pakistan intends to fly directly to the US

Islamabad

Federal ministers summoned to brief next PDM meeting

1 of 9,635

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More