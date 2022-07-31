Staff Reporter

PTF Coaching Advanced Players Course (Level-II) concludes

LAHORE – The 1st PTF Coaching Advanced Players Course-2022, which had been commenced on July 18 and concluded on Saturday at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. According to a PTF spokesman, a total of 24 candidates participated in the course, having met the ITF eligibility criteria of having successfully completed the ITF Coaching Beginners and Intermediate Players Course, being in the Pakistan Men’s/Women’s team, or having ITF/ATP/WTA points. PTF National Development Director Asim Shafik, ITF Coaching High-Performance Players (Level 3) certified coach, was the lead tutor of the course and was assisted by ITF Level 2 certified coaches Noman Ul Haq, M Nameer Shamsi and Sara Mansoor. The course attracted current and former Davis Cup players, young coaches, and seven Pakistani coaches working abroad. PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan conveyed a special message on the successful conclusion of this very important coaching course. He hoped that such courses would enhance their capacities and capabilities to impart training to the young players. He also appreciated the efforts of Asim Shafik for a successful conduct of the course for the first time in Islamabad, which has been recognized and praised highly by the ITF. He also lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Airforce Sports Control Committee. In the end, the PTF Secretary and Squadron Leader Naveed of PAF distributed certificates amongst the participants.

 

