PTI mulling to move SJC against CEC, EC members, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehrie-e-Insaf (PTI) is mulling to file a reference with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and members of the Election Commission for allegedly violating the electoral and judicial code of conduct.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Senior Vice President PTI and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the CEC met with leaders of ruling coalition, a day earlier, in sheer violation of code of conduct of the commission wherein he discussed prohibited funding case of the party.

He said that CEC and other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) receive salaries and other perks and privileges equal to judges of the Supreme Court and high courts respectively.

“Thus, the same code of conduct that applies to them, which is for the superior courts,” he said. A judge of the superior court never meets the respondents of a case he is hearing, he said.

“We are consulting our legal team to file a reference against them with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC),” he said and demanded that they should be removed from their positions. “This is a fit case to proceed against the Election Commissioner and members of the ECP.”

He claimed that the ECP has assured the ruling coalition of early decision in the foreign funding case of PTI.

The PTI leader also alleged that the ECP was responsible for the present economic crisis in the country by stating before the apex court that elections could not be held until October. “Today, the crisis in the country is because of that statement of the ECP,” he said and added, “It was the ECP’s constitutional responsibility to hold the elections.”

Chaudhry said that there was nothing new in the Financial Times report, as PTI has already declared all these accounts.

He said that business tycoon and owner of Dubai-based Abraaj Group Arif Naqvi gave an affidavit that the money was sent to PTI through legal channels. He said that political parties do such funding, adding that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital has spent Rs. 70 billion which came from overseas.

He said that donors were overseas Pakistanis and the only thing the party determines is to check if the money is sent through legal means. “We cannot check the source of income of a donor,” he said and asked how they could go after every donor to ascertain their sources of income.

He said that the alleged hatred of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of ruling parties, towards overseas Pakistanis was surprising. First, they deprived them of their right to vote and were now saying that they cannot fund.

The PTI leader underlined that the general election was the sole solution to the current issues being faced by the country. He also said that the July 26 judgment of the Supreme Court would help bring democracy in political parties. “The political future of those who cheated the voters is over,” he added.

He said that this happened for the first time that the party which rules in the center does not have a government in any province of the country.

Chaudhry claimed that the country was heading towards general elections before the by-polls on 11 seats of National Assembly that have been vacated after accepting resignations of PTI lawmakers. “Only fear of Imran Khan’s return is forcing them to delay the general elections,” he said.

Speaking on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return, he said that the PML-N supremo is a Pakistani citizen and has the right to return to the country. However, he would land in jail upon his return.

He said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan could come to Punjab but they could not guarantee his return, as he would face cases.