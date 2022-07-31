News Desk

PTI received Jewish and Indian funds, says Sharjeel Memon

PPP leader and Sindh Information Minister Shajreel Inam Memon on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had received Jewish and Indian funding.

In a tweet, Sharjeel Memon shared a clip of a private TV channel in which the anchor showed the names of the Jewish and Indian companies and funders who gave funds to the PTI.

As per the clip shared by Memon, a Jewish company William Washington Liability, Barry C Schbneps, and US national hailing from Indian Punjab Inder Dosanjh gave funds to the PTI.

 

These funds were in violation of sections of the Pakistan Political Parties Order 2002.

