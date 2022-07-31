PTI received Jewish and Indian funds, says Sharjeel Memon

PPP leader and Sindh Information Minister Shajreel Inam Memon on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had received Jewish and Indian funding.

In a tweet, Sharjeel Memon shared a clip of a private TV channel in which the anchor showed the names of the Jewish and Indian companies and funders who gave funds to the PTI.

As per the clip shared by Memon, a Jewish company William Washington Liability, Barry C Schbneps, and US national hailing from Indian Punjab Inder Dosanjh gave funds to the PTI.

PTI received Jewish and Indians funding for Pakistan’s politics 👇 pic.twitter.com/58HN2ncRtp — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) July 31, 2022

These funds were in violation of sections of the Pakistan Political Parties Order 2002.