Punjab mandates the Khatam-e-Nabuwat Declaration as a condition for nikah

The Chaudhry Pervez Elahi-led newly-elected government in Punjab on Saturday approved an amendment to the Punjab Muslim Family Rules under the Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961, making signing a declaration on the belief of the finality of prophethood (PBUH) mandatory for Muslim couples intending to get married.

In a notification issued by the provincial government, all the secretaries of union councils have been directed to provide the amended nikkahnama containing the declaration of finality of prophethood (PBUH) to all nikkah registrars immediately, failing which they will be liable to face strict disciplinary action.