Agencies

Reconstruction projects launched in Afghanistan’s Herat

Afghanistan – Reconstruction projects have been launched in Afghanistan’s Herat city, the capital of western Herat province, Herat Mayor Hayatullah Mahajir Farahi said.
The work for asphalting two streets began in Herat city on Saturday at the cost of 11 million afghani (122,222.22 U.S. dollars) and would be fully financed by the Herat municipality, Farahi said. Farahi also noted that Herat municipality would complete 54 development and reconstruction projects at the cost of 650 million.

