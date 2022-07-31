News Desk

Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday questioned Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, saying that if the imports of $5 billion were reduced, the rupee should have strengthened.

Taking to Twitter, Tarin wrote, “But the rupee is in a free fall. Reason because you have stopped all major imports. Banks are not opening/retiring elcees”.

While lashing out at Miftah, Tarin penned, “July has still not closed and yet you have announced reduced imports of $5bn as an achievement.”

In another tweet, Tarin said, “There were no major oil imports in July as you did so in June (total imports of$7.9bn).”

Factories are closing, exports are tanking, Tarin concerned.

He said, “Despite all this pain with inflation at 38% IMF wants you to do more and sell your family silver at throw prices.”

Tarin concluded his tweet by asking the government to admit its failure and quit.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI pushed country into quagmire of problems: Fazlur Rehman

National

LHC Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi passes away

National

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts coastal parts of Balochistan

Business

Weekly currency report: Expected rupee stability at 240 to the dollar

Islamabad

PM’s visit to Taank, DG Khan postponed due to bad weather

Lahore

Power shortfall recedes to 5500 MW due to monsoon, vacations

National

Pakistan intends to fly directly to the US

Islamabad

Federal ministers summoned to brief next PDM meeting

Karachi

PTI received Jewish and Indian funds, says Sharjeel Memon

Islamabad

Cellular services affected in Balochistan amid heavy rains, floods

1 of 8,708

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More