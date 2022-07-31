Security forces kill six terrorists in Balochistan’s Kech

RAWALPINDI – Security Forces Saturday shot dead six terrorists during an operation conducted to apprehend them in the general area Hoshab of District Kech.

“The Security Forces on July 29, on information regarding movement of a terrorist group on motorcycles towards Panjgur from Kech, an operation was conducted by the forces in general area Hoshab of Kech District,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

After receiving the information, the security forces immediately cordoned the area and started search operation to apprehend the terrorists. Once surrounded, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on security forces where heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered by the killed terrorists, the ISPR said. During the engagement with terrorists Havaldar Hidayat Ullah belonging to Lakki Marwat embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while Naik Mir Muhammad belonging to Waziristan got injured.

ISPR says Havaldar Hidayat Ullah embraced Shahadat while Naik Mir Muhammad got injured during operation

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for conducting successful operation against the terrorists in district Kech.

In a statement, he condoled with the bereaved family of Havaldar Hidayat Ullah, who embraced martyrdom in the operation and prayed for early recovery of the injured, Naik Mir Muhammad.

Shehbaz Sharif said Havaldar Hidayat Ullah embraced Shahadat for the country and the entire nation salutes to its martyrs.