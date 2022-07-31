SP City directs foolproof security for Muharram processions

Islamabad-A high level meeting was held to review the security arrangements made by police to shield mourners of Muharram processions in the capital, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by SP City Nowsherwan.

According to him, a security meeting was held to review security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram on Saturday at SP City office and establish an atmosphere of communal harmony during Muharram and ensure foolproof security of Majalis and processions.

He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with police and law enforcing officials.

He directed to maintain high vigilance of processions through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras and drone cameras.

He said that it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

He further directed smooth flow of traffic on alternate routes during the processions. He said that it should be ensured that parking lots are far away from Imambargahs.

Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police. He said that Bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of routes through robots and modern technology while entry of participants in the procession would be ensured after complete checking.

No laxity in security duties would be tolerated, the SP maintained.