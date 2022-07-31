Spain, Brazil report first monkeypox related deaths

MADRID – Spain and Brazil reported their first monkeypox-related deaths on Saturday, marking what are thought to be the first fatalities linked to the current outbreak outside of Africa.

Spain is one of the world’s worst-hit countries, with 4,298 people there infected with the virus, according to the health ministry’s emergency and alert coordination centre. “Of the 3,750 (monkeypox) patients with available information, 120 cases were hospitalised (3.2 percent) and one case has died,” the centre said in a report. An official would not give the specific cause of death for the fatality pending the outcome of an autopsy.

In Brazil a 41-year-old man died of monkeypox, local authorities said on Friday. The man, who local media said had serious immune system problems, died on Thursday in Belo Horizonte, the capital of the southeastern Minas Gerais state.