Special Court summons PM Shehbaz, Hamza for indictment on Sept 7

LAHORE – A Special Court in Lahore on Saturday exempted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz from personal appearance for one-day in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Special Court Central Judge Ijaz Awan conducted the case proceedings. The prime minister and his son did not appear before the court. However, a legal team filed applications for exemption from personal appearance for one-day on their behalf.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz argued that the prime minister had been advised to avoid road travel as he was not feeling well whereas he could not travel by air due to bad weather on Friday night. He pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day.

Another counsel on behalf of Hamza Shehbaz submitted that his client had back-pain and a medical report had also been attached with the exemption application. He also pleaded with the court to exempt his client.

| Both PML-N leaders skip court proceedings over health issues

Death certificate of

accused Malik Maqsood submitted in court

FIA Prosecutor Farooq Bajwa submitted that the agency did not have any objection on allowing the exemption applications. He submitted that the death certificate of an accused, Malik Maqsood, had been submitted in the court. He submitted that Malik Maqsood passed away and the record was being submitted after verification from the National Database and Registration (NADRA).

He argued that the agency had obtained record of 19 bank accounts of Suleman Shehbaz whereas efforts were underway for getting record of remaining seven accounts. He submitted that letters had been written to some agencies and their replies were awaited.

He submitted that so far available record of properties of Suleman Shehbaz had been submitted.

Subsequently, the court abolished the proceedings to the extent of Malik Maqsood, and summoned prime minister and Hamza Shehbaz for indictment on the next date of hearing, Sept 7.