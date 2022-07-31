APP

SSDO organises seminar on World Day against Trafficking in Persons 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) had organized a seminar entitled ‘World Day against Trafficking in Persons 2022’ here the other day.
The aim of the seminar was to provide technical support for implementation of improvised legal framework to reduce trafficking in persons to further increase registration, investigation, and prosecution of cases of human trafficking and develop practices of direct referrals of victims for services or rehabilitation.
Addressing the seminar, SSDO’s CEO Syed Kousar Abbas had stressed upon the need to combat the working for an anti-human trafficking and bonded labour in Pakistan through capacity enhancement, strengthening coordination, and awareness raising among all stakeholders including parliamentarians, law enforcement agencies, officials of concerned government departments, judiciary and prosecution, academia, media, victim service providers and potential victim communities.
He said that SSDO is now moving towards working on reducing rate of trafficking in persons and to provide better victim protection, while developing a comprehensive cross-sectoral approach for prevention, protection, and prosecution of TIP cases along with building partnership with specific organizations and donors working on TIP.

