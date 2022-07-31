SSP Operations visits Muharram routes in Chontra

RAWALPINDI – SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan on Saturday visited different routes of Muharram processions in Chontra and resolved to provide foolproof security to all Majalis and processions throughout the area.

He was flanked by SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema and other police officers.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan said that officials and officers of police would provide full security cover at and around Imambarghas, Majalis and procession routes. He also asked police for the monitoring of main procession route.

He said foolproof security should be ensured on Muharram 10.

Search operations and snap checking should be geared up in the area on regular basis, he ordered the police officials. Earlier, SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema briefed the SSP Operations about the security measures finalised by Chontra police to shield the Muharram processions.

Meanwhile, SP HQs Tariq Mehboob, following orders of CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, has convened a meeting with lady cops and officers in Police Lines and directed them to remain vigilant during duty in Muharram Ul Haram.

He asked them to implement the SOPs announced by the government and IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar to protect the mourning processions in the district.