Israr Ahmad

SSP Operations visits Muharram routes in Chontra

RAWALPINDI – SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan on Saturday visited different routes of Muharram processions in Chontra and resolved to provide foolproof security to all Majalis and processions throughout the area.

He was flanked by SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema and other police officers.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan said that officials and officers of police would provide full security cover at and around Imambarghas, Majalis and procession routes. He also asked police for the monitoring of main procession route.

He said foolproof security should be ensured on Muharram 10.

Search operations and snap checking should be geared up in the area on regular basis, he ordered the police officials. Earlier, SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema briefed the SSP Operations about the security measures finalised by Chontra police to shield the Muharram processions.

Meanwhile, SP HQs Tariq Mehboob, following orders of CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, has convened a meeting with lady cops and officers in Police Lines and directed them to remain vigilant during duty in Muharram Ul Haram.

He asked them to implement the SOPs announced by the government and IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar to protect the mourning processions in the district.

More Stories
Islamabad

Cellular services affected in Balochistan amid heavy rains, floods

Business

According to Miftah Ismail, rupee would improve “in the next two weeks.”

Islamabad

The PMD’s August outlook predicted “ABOVE NORMAL” monsoon rainfall

Islamabad

NA speaker urges unity for peace, tranquility in Muharram-ul-Haram

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 661 COVID cases in 24 hours: NIH

Islamabad

PM to visit Districts Tank, DIKhan

National

Muqam directs USC to set up more sale points to provide subsidised flour

Islamabad

Armed dacoits loot expatriate

National

August 5, 2019 added to plight of Kashmiris

Business

KP CM announces relief package for flood-hit people of Balochistan

1 of 3,233

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More