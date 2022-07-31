Strong Ties

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always enjoyed healthy ties with one another in history but in recent times, the unwavering support that the Kingdom has offered the country has been unparalleled. In the latest news, educational equipment worth Rs.3 billion has been promised to the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK). This generous donation will allow for educational standards, facilities and opportunities to grow in the region–an improvement that was desperately needed. More developmental projects have been initiated through the help of our ally and now, the government must prove that it can utilise it appropriately.

The equipment is set to be used in the newly constructed King Abdullah campus of the institution. Given that BJP’s clampdown in IIOJK has been detrimental to the growth of the region, this resource will definitely help in expanding the scope of progress. Already, Kashmiris have been robbed of countless rights, a primary one being education. With schools forced to shut down, movement restrictions and the general uncertainty in the air, a basic right like education is a privilege. What makes matters worse is that quality continues to drop because of limiting circumstances. This equipment may actually be what a decent proportion of the youth needs to complete their academic qualifications or pursue career paths that would not have been possible otherwise.

The Saudi Fund for Development has been a major asset for Pakistan as it has provided more than $333 million for 23 projects focused on fulfilling the country’s healthcare, education and infrastructural needs. Just recently, the Saudi government announced that it would give scholarships to Pakistani students to study in Saudi universities. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is also one of the countries that has promised Pakistan $4 billion to bridge the funding gap after the IMF loan.

With the country’s worsening economic crisis and IMF’s strict regulatory eye, such help provides immense relief and enables the government to actually focus on work that needs to be done. Accordingly, it is the government’s moral imperative to ensure that delays, disbursement of funds, release of payments or any other inconvenience do not stand in the way.