SUP holds rally in Kandhkot

SUKKUR – Sindh United Party (SUP) held a big rally in Kandhkot town over government’s alleged excesses against its workers for joining the party’s campaign for expulsion of illegal immigrants from Sindh. The rally started from City Park and ended outside SSP’s office, where the participants held a sit-in for a couple of hours.

Addressing the protesters, SUP president Syed Zain Shah and other leaders said that excesses could not deter party workers from demanding Sindh’s legitimate rights and resisting continued influx of outsiders into the province.

Mr Shah condemned that one of SUP workers Mazhar Ali Chachar was taken away, purportedly by security personnel, a few months back from the Badani area of Kandhkot and his whereabouts were not known since then.

He deplored that activists were unlawfully being taken away for raising their voice for the rights of Sindh. He said all victims of enforced disappearance must be recovered immediately.

Mr Shah repeated his party’s demand that all illegal immigrants living in Sindh be repatriated to their country of origin.

Roshan Ali Buriro, Agha Qamar Mashwani, Khuwaja Naveed and other senior SUP leaders also spoke.