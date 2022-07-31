Terrorism Thrives

The Interior Ministry in the Senate unleashed figures according to which there have been 434 terrorist attacks in Pakistan within the last six months. This development comes in the backdrop of stagnant and uncertain peace talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has refused to budge from its hardline stance. The situation as it stands today then is the existence of extremist violence that targets security forces, state-institutions and civilians and to combat this, the government has launched operations to eliminate extremists.

Details of the report presented in the upper house of parliament state that the highest number of 247 terrorist attacks were recorded in KP, followed by 171 in Balochistan, 12 in Sindh and one in Punjab. The impact of such terrorist activities have disproportionately affected KP and Balochistan and a stalemate in peace talks in likely to exacerbate it since there will be the added repercussions of suffering through multiple operations led by the government to weave out militants.

Just recently, at least six terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the district of Kech and while this piece of news is and should be lauded, we must also consider that the damage this causes to a community is immense. Not only do we have to factor in structural damage, but the mental strain of living in an armed conflict-ridden region is enormous. Operations may be the need of the hour but progress on other alternatives must be achieved simultaneously.

It is clear that the most responsible path forward is negotiations. Recently, the Ulema delegation was unable to convince the TTP to halt attacks and hold peace talks as both sides were skeptical of one another. However, efforts must continue and the government must keep approaching the TTP from a position of power. We must remain within the confines of the constitution but also be sensitive to the grievances put forth by the organisation. There is a solution out there and the government must continue to strive for it, however peacefully possible.