Tezgam hits truck at Tando Adam level crossing

DADU – Rail traffic on upcountry route was disrupted for many hours after a truck was hit by Punjab-bound Tezgam Express on tracks at Tando Adam level crossing.

It was learnt that the truck driver tried to drive through the tracks while the speeding train had approached very close to the Khudadad level crossing. Realising that a collision was unavoidable, he jumped out of the truck to save his own life leaving his vehicle on the track.

The train hit the truck completely destroying it. The front shield of the locomotive and first boggy of the train were slightly damaged. Soon after the accident, rail traffic on the tracks was suspended.

Station Master Abdullah Soomro, Tando Adam DSP Ishtiaq Ahmed Arain and Station In-charge of the Railway Police ASI Mukhtiar Ahmed Balu along with other police and railway officials rushed to the spot and supervised the work for the removal of the pieces of the truck and rehabilitation of tracks by railway technicians and labourers.

Rail traffic on the tracks was restored by Friday morning. The truck driver could not be traced out till in the evening.