Three killed over land dispute

SARGODHA – Three people, including two brothers, were killed over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Mankeera police station on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said that the incident took place in 7-marla scheme of tehsil Mankeera where accused Javed Iqbal shot dead Mata Hussain, Mu­hammad Khan and Tahir over a land dispute and fled from the scene.

The police handed over the bodies to heirs after postmortem.

RPO Sargodha Imran Mehmood took notice of the incident and sought a report from DPO Bhakkar.

MAN SHOT DEAD OVER OLD ENMITY

A man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the ju­risdiction of Bhera police station.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Imran, 30, resident of Khanwala village was going to Chak Qazi on a motorcycle when armed motorcyclists intercepted him near Shahpur Canal and shot at and injured him. The victim was rushed to a hos­pital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body was handed over to the heirs after post­mortem. A case has been registered against uniden­tified persons.

TWO HELD WITH NAR­COTICS

Police teams on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2.36 kilo­grammes hash from their possession.

Police said police teams of Mela police station and Jhal Chakian conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed two drug pushers Imtiaz Ahmad and Hasnain. They recovered narcotics from their possession.

Separate cases were reg­istered against the accused