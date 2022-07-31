Our Staff Reporter

Two fleeing ‘robbers’ killed by police in North Karachi

KARACHI    –    Two suspected criminals were killed during an alleged encounter with the police in North Karachi on Friday. The encounter took place near UP Morr in North Karachi within the limits of the Sir Syed police station where four suspects on two motorcycles were trying to flee after robbing citizens at gunpoint when police personnel tried to intercept them.

The robbers opened fire on the police and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police team returned fire, killing two of the suspects. Their two accomplices managed to escape.

The bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The killed robbers were later identified as Naseer Hussain and Rafiq Ahmed. Two pistols, a motorcycle, mobile phones and wallets were seized from their possession.

