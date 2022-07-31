Two kids die in mother’s suicide attempt

KASUR – Two children were killed when a woman attempted suicide after jumping into a canal over a dispute with her husband on Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Shazia Rehmat jumped into Jajja Link Canal, Head Balluki, with her two children Ali Raza, 8, and Aleena, 3, after quarreling with her husband Rehmat.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and saved the woman while the kids drowned.

Later on, the Rescue 1122 fished out the bodies of the children and shifted the injured and the bodies to a local hospital while the police started investigation.

Master plan issued for Muharram security

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said on Saturday that a master plan had been issued after finalising foolproof security arrangements to maintain law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram in the district.

Talking to media, the DC said that 673 programmes including 109 mourning processions and 564 majalis would be held in the district, adding the programmes had been divided into three categories, for which 2,000 police officials and officers would perform duty.

Apart from police contingent, he said that 600 volunteers, civil defence, razakar, reserve Punjab constabulary, police mohafiz force, and elite force would perform security duty during the moharram while Rangers and army would be stand by on 9th and 10th Moharram.