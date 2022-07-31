Two suspects shot dead in ‘encounter’

KARACHI – Two suspected robbers were shot dead in an alleged encounter’ in Sir Syed Town, officials said.

They said a police patrol signalled two motorcyclists to stop at main UP Mor near Bilal Market. The suspects resorted to firing and police returned fire killing both the suspects. They were later identified as Rafiq Ahmed and Mohammed Naseer. The police claimed to have recovered two pistols, two snatched cell phones, cash and one motorbike snatched from the Azizabad area.

Vendor gunned down in Nazimabad

A young man was shot dead in Nazimabad, police said. They said that Abdul Sattar, 28, was killed near Quba Masjid. Nazimabad DSP Jamil Bangash said the victim had been selling shoes on a pushcart for the past one or two years. He was standing there when the armed assailants opened indiscriminate firing and fled.

He suffered five bullet wounds and died on the spot. The victim was a resident of Banaras. The DSP said investigators were probing the possible motives of the incident.