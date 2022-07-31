Voting system on national elections

A democratic country runs by the decisions of the public where the public, is free to elect any national political party to rule the country. In such countries, political leaders are elected by the voting system. Hereafter every five years, elections are conducted and people above 18 have the political right to vote in favour of any political party. In Pakistan, elections are conducted after every five years by the Election Commission of Pakistan. People give vote throughout the country but some people do not vote as per their choice.

It is believed that the voting system is a good way to elect any political party to rule the country. On a national level, to elect the members of the lower house (Parliament of Pakistan), are elected by the public and the head of the government Prime Minister is elected by the majority of members of the National Assembly. What’s more, anybody having the nationality of Pakistan can take part in politics, it does not matter what background he/she belongs to. Members of the upper house (Senate), are the legislators of the provincial assembly.

In Pakistan, elections are conducted by the Election Commission of Pakistan which is a constitutional-based established institution. Throughout the country, it is the responsibility of the ECP to conduct elections peacefully. However, it is the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan to make polling centres, in the different areas of the country. It provides security, to tribal and rural areas of the country to conduct elections peacefully. Despite, many security issues, this institution is doing its level best in making polling centres safe. In the end, the Election Commission of Pakistan is responsible for a pure and unsportive result.

In addition, the responsibility of the citizens is to vote. The law does not force a citizen to vote, but voting is an important part of democracy. By voting, citizens are participating in the process of democracy. Citizens vote for leaders to represent their ideas. However some people deny the vote and do not complete the relationship, that a democratic state has with its citizens. A democratic country is one which has the basic pillar of voting. It is requested from the public to give a vote and understand the values of your votes. You have the ability to elect the one who is in favour of your country and surroundings.

IMRAN MARRI,

Balochistan.