Yasin Malik shifted back to Tihar jail

ISLAMABAD – The Indian authorities Saturday shifted back illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik from a hospital to New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail. According to Kashmir Media Service, Yasin Malik was admitted to the hospital on July 26 after his heath condition deteriorated in the jail where he was on a hunger strike unto death. He had stopped eating on July 22 in protest against the denial of fair trial in the false cases registered against him. After returning to his cell, the Hurriyat leader decided to continue with his hunger strike and is still not having any food.

 

