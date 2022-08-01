Our Staff Reporter

353 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE   –   Almost 353 new cases of coronavirus were re­ported in last 24 hours on Sunday across the province while one death was reported due to the pandemic. According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 513,528, while the total deaths were recorded as 13,588 altogether. The P&SHD confirmed that 254 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Lahore, six in Rawalpindi, 32 in Faisalabad, 15 in Multan, seven in Toba Tek Singh, six in Ba­hawalpur, six in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot, four in Sheikhupura, three in Jhang, two in Sahiwal, two in Rahim Yar Khan, two in Mianwali, one in Sargodha, one in Vehari, one Layyah and one new case of coronavirus was reported in Oka­ra district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news. Punjab health department conduct­ed 11,647,751 tests for Covid-19 so far while 497,134 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their pro­tection and cover their faces with masks.

