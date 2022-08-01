900 CCTV cameras installed for Muharram security

FAISALABAD – More than 900 Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been installed in various parts of the city to improve security during Muharramul Haram.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday the most of CCTV cameras were installed on the routes of mourning processions which were linked with the control rooms set up at Deputy Commissioner Complex and City Police Officer (CPO) office to monitor the security situation.

The police would remain alert during Ashra Muharram and keep vigil

on the movement of suspects through drone cameras, he added. He further said that city traffic police also erected more than 77 barriers on various roads to ensure checking of suspected persons and vehicles. Special traffic squad would also remain active on different roads to guide travelers and commuters during Muharram, he added.

4 women among 7 ‘abducted’

Seven persons including four women were allegedly abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. A police spokesman said on Sunday that one Shoaib and his accomplices allegedly abducted Sughran Bibi and her one-year-old son Ahmad from Chak No. 659-GB, while Imran and Farhan allegedly kidnapped Muqaddas Bibi (25) from Batala Colony.

Similarly, Asif and his accomplices allegedly abducted Hameedan Bibi (14) from Chak No. 34-GB whereas Ali, etc., allegedly kidnapped Rani Bibi (17) from Chak No. 452-GB. Meanwhile, Ali Hasan (19) was reported to be kidnapped by unknown persons from Chak No. 268-RB whereas Noor Hasan (14) was allegedly abducted from Green Town Sargodha Road.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees, he added.