Against the Speaker National Assembly’s initiative, an official petition has been prepared

Approval of the resignations of members of the National Assembly in pieces with the connivance of the government on behalf of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s decision to raise the matter in court.

A formal petition has been prepared against the initiative of the Speaker National Assembly.

Union Secretary General Asad will file a formal petition in the Islamabad High Court shortly.

After submitting the application, Central Secretary General Asad Umar will give a detailed briefing to the media.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Rupee keeps up modest upward trend against US dollar

Islamabad

COAS Bajwa lauds PLA’s role in safeguarding national security

National

Speaker likely to accept more PTI resignations

National

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in flood-hit Balochistan

Islamabad

Motorway police starts satellite monitoring of passengers buses

National

FBR meets tax collection targets for July

Islamabad

CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi approved the extension of Rescue 1122 in all the tehsils of the province this year

National

Roof collapse kills 10 in Rawalakot

National

Death toll from Balochistan floods rises to 136

National

Pakistan reports 656 infections, one death in last 24 hours

1 of 8,713

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More