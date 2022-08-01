Agencies

Asad Umar assails govt for highest inflation in history

ISLAMABAD    –   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar tweeted Sunday that the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) had increased to 37.67 percent the previous week which was the highest in the history of the coun­try. He said, “The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which measures increase in prices of essentials, showed an increase of 17.87 percent in last week of the PTI government.” He added, “Last week, it had increased to 37.67 percent!!! This is the highest level of SPI in Pakistan’s history. How much more destruction be­fore this imported government goes?”

