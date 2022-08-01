Atif Aslam wins fans’ hearts with live calls

It’s not everyday you get to meet your idols but social media sure has made it easier. When Atif Aslam announced that he will be taking calls from fans, his fans, Aadeez, geared up with their gadgets fully charged to shoot their shot. The ones who got lucky had a lot to show for it.

On July 25, the singer released a video specifying the date and time slot for his calls with fans on YouTube. “Mark your calendars for July 30! From 3pm to 5pm, call: +923196106639. As promised, you all can finally get the chance to interact with Atif Aslam live this Saturday. He’ll be receiving your calls which will be recorded and published on the official YouTube channel. The number will be disclosed a day before i.e. July 29 on this post only,” read the caption.

Aadeez acted on it like they’d been preparing for it their whole lives — or since the day they stumbled upon the ‘Aadat’ singer’s music. The lucky ones who got through recorded their session and celebrated online.