APP

Buddhist Monk from Thailand visits Peshawar Museum

PESHAWAR – Buddhist Monk Arya Wang Su from Thailand Sunday visited the museum of Peshawar along with twenty of his followers. The Buddhist monk Mr. Wang Su expressed his interest in Gandhara and various relics of Buddhist civilization in Peshawar museum. Mr. Wang Su said that he would write a book by researching the Buddhist relics in Taxila, Havelian, Swat and Peshawar and the book will also be translated into different languages of the world. The book, he said, would be used as a reference for research papers in the world. “I want to tell the world that the smiles of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Thailand match each other,” Wang Su said. Buddhist followers living in 32 countries came to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is complete peace here, said Mr. Wang Su. There are many opportunities for religious tourism in KP besides natural scenery tourism.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

ECP to announce PTI’s foreign funding case verdict tomorrow at 10am

National

Pakistan values its relations with the Netherlands: COAS

National

Imran Khan’s Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after

National

Imran claims PTI will win next elections with two-third majority

National

Politicians’ fault pushed Army chief to intervene in economic affairs: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Imran Khan announces peaceful protest outside ECP on Thursday

Entertainment

Atif Aslam wins fans’ hearts with live calls

Islamabad

PTI challenges speaker’s approval of MNAs resignations in IHC

Islamabad

Suzuki announces whooping price increase for new fiscal year

Lahore

Money laundering case: Details of assets owned by Suleman Shahbaz revealed

1 of 9,646

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More