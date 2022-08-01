Bushra Bibi’s directive for linking opponents to treason exposed: Marriyum

Information minister says ‘vile’ act of Imran an expression of his mindset.

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that another attempt of former prime minister Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi, directing “Ar­salan Beta” for linking political op­ponents to treason, had been ex­posed. In a statement, the minister said that both versions of the vid­eo, the original one and the one pro­duced by Bushra Bibi were being presented here.

Bushra made the video and re­leased it to the media on July 30 at 4:28 pm, the minister said, add­ing that the original video was also available with ARY News.

The minister said the video had been sent to the FIA Cyber Crime Wing so that those, who edited the video and added voices to it, could be brought to justice.

Marriyum accused that the man­agement of ARY news channel should also be ashamed of becom­ing part of Imran Khan’s agenda of spreading lies under the guise of journalism and freedom of speech to divert attention from his corruption. The said news channel always killed the truth and reality.

Taking a jibe at the ARY, she said, “When illegal contracts worth bil­lions of rupees are being received, then lies will surely be propagated in the guise of journalism.”

This lowly and vile act of Imran was an expression of his mindset, who did not hesitate in telling lies habitually about the sacred con­cept of Riyasat-e- Madinah, as well as about FATF, corona pandemic, flood, religion, health of political op­ponents, economy and employment of people.

The minister reminded that bod­ies of tourists were lying under the snow in Murree, but Bushra Bibi did not allow his husband and the then PM to pay a visit to the site, and he chose to go on a tour to the moun­tains instead.

Now, it disturbed Imran’s stomach watching Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif helping people in their diffi­culties, she said, adding that Imran must be questioning himself in pain that “why does he [Shehbaz Shar­if] go to them, why does he sympa­thize with them?” She recalled that Hazara community had been await­ing Imran Khan with bodies of their loved ones lying on road while he, instead of consoling them, accused them of blackmailing him.

Naeemul Haque and many of his closest friends died, but Imran was not allowed to attend their funerals, she said. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had the worst floods and dengue outbreak, but shameless and insensitive Imran paid no attention and continued play­ing Ludo in the Chief Minister’s House