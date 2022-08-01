Agencies

Canada confirms 803 monkeypox cases

OTTAWA – The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed 803 cases of monkeypox in the country as of Sunday. The health agency said that of the confirmed cases, 367 cases are from Ontario, 359 from Quebec, 61 from British Columbia, 13 from Alberta, two from Saskatchewan and one from the Yukon. Theresa Tam, former Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said the government has deployed over 70,000 doses of Imvamune vaccines and continues to work actively with jurisdictions to manage public health responses. The World Health Organization has declared the current outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Letters

Need for course correction

Letters

Glory days of civil services

Letters

The world in 2050

Editorials

Unilateral Changes

Editorials

Commonwealth Games

Editorials

Fuel Price Changes

Columns

Exposing India’s war crimes

Columns

Rent-oriented elite

Columns

Historical negationism

Newspaper

Past in Perspective

1 of 4,548

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More