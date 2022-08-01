CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi approved the extension of Rescue 1122 in all the tehsils of the province this year

CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi approved the extension of Rescue 1122 in all the tehsils of the province this year

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi approved the extension of Rescue 1122 in all the tehsils of the province this year.

This year, the scope of emergency service will be expanded in more 86 tehsils of Punjab.

The Punjab government will extend the emergency service to all the tehsils of Punjab.

The scope of motorbike rescue service will be extended to 27 more districts of Punjab this year.

We started rescue 1122 emergency service in Punjab.

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 is a valuable and proud institution of the province.

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said, during my previous tenure, the foundation of this important institution was laid and today this institution has its own recognition not only in Pakistan but also at the global level.

The work of rescuers is not only a duty, but it is equivalent to serving humanity.