CM orders repairing roads, drainage lines on People’s Bus Service routes

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Transport & Mass Transit Authority to coordinate with Local Government department to repair roads of all the routes of Peoples Bus Service so that it could operate smoothly and properly.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to discuss the issues of the People Bus Service here at CM House on Sunday. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Shahrjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary LG Najam Shah, Secretary Transport Haleem Shaikh, DIG Traffic, heads of KMTA, KDA, Municipal Commissioner Karachi and others concerned.

The CM was told that the first route of the Peoples Bus Service in the city was launched from Malir to Towner on June 27, second route on July 1, 2022 and now more than seven routes were in operation with 250 buses.

It was pointed out that there were various issues on the roads of the seven bus routes; the 29.5 km long first route from Model Colony to Tower needed some asphalt works at Model Colony, Regal Chowk area, while in the area of Malir halt, FTC, Aram Bagh, it needed pavement works and repairing of damaged sewerage/drainage lines in some areas.

Similarly, Route-2, starting from North Karachi to Indus Hospital spreads over 32.9 km. Its areas such as Shafiq Mor, Sohrab Goth and Shah Faisal Bridge areas needed asphalt work while pavements were needed to be repaired in Gulshan, and Shah Faisal areas. Sewerage/drainage lines were also damaged in those areas which needed to be fixed.

The CM was further briefed that the 33 km long route-3, starting from Nagan Chorangi to Singer Chorangi needed asphalt works in areas like Hyderi, National Stadium, and Shan Chowrangi roads while FTC bridge, Left Turn to Liaquatabad No. 10 had broken pavements and damaged sewerage lines, which were needed to be fixed.

Similar works should be carried out at Liaquatabad, Lalu Khait, Empress Market, I.I Chundrigar Road, Jahangir Road, Link Road M-9 of Route 4. Manghopir road, New Karachi, and KMDC to Ziauddin Road, Peoples Chowrangi to Landi Kotal area of Route-5 also need repair and maintenance works, the meeting informed the CM.

It was further said that the roads and pavement of Rourt-6 such as Orangi Town, Paposh Nagar, Garden, Baloch Colony, PIB Colony, Bahadurabad underpass would be repaired, while the roads and sewerage lines of Route-7 such as around Qartar Hospital, Haji Hotel Orangi needed to be repaired.

Murad Ali Shah approves setting up 2 new seawater desalination plants, acquiring KANUPP plant

The CM directed the transport department to coordinate with the local government department and start all the repair and maintenance work on top priority. “I want both departments to complete the work within 40 days,” he said.

Peoples Bus Service was a good facility in the city and it must be maintained properly, the CM said and directed the transport department to establish 250 bus stops within 20 days.

“The staff members such as cleaners, conductors and drivers working on the buses must be neat and clean,” he said, adding that the standard of the bus service must be maintained.”

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah keeping in view the water requirement of the city has decided to install two new Seawater Desalination plants, each one of 5 MGD, and to acquire a seawater desalination plant abandoned at KANUPP. “This will help to provide drinking water to the people living in old areas of the city to the DHA.”

This he said on Sunday while presiding over a meeting to review the status of some important projects of the city here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Information Sharjeel Memon, Minister Local Govt Nasir Shah, Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Secretary LG Najam Shah and Special Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh and other concerned officers.

The meeting was told that Karachi was the city of 20 million population and its water requirement stood at 12,00 MGD against which 655 MGD was being provided showing a shortfall of 535 MGD.

Minister Local Govt Nasir Shah said that KWSB has prepared a scheme to set up a Seawater Desalination Plant (SWDSP) of 5 MGD capacity to supply water to the users in district South.

Three locations for installation of desalination plants- Ibrahim Hyderi, Ayesha Masjid DHA-VII and Seaview at village restaurant were proposed.

The CM approved Ibrahim Hyderi at Korangi Creek which is one and half kilometers away from Dhari Island.

The intake from this location would supply water to the Ghazi Pumping Station via Coast Guard Chowrangi where another pumping facility is available as a backup in case of a failure or other emergent circumstances at Ghazi Pumping Station.

The chief minister directed the local government department to install another 5 MGD desalination plant near Lyari so that it could be provided water from there. He also directed Nasir Shah to talk to a private firm which had installed a 1.2 MGD desalination plant to provide water to KANUPP.

The KANUPP has installed its own plant therefore that plant was abandoned and could be used to provide water to the city.

Nasir Shah said that he had held a meeting with the concerned private firm and they were ready to enhance SWDSP’s capacity. At this the CM directed him to do it at the earliest.

The chief minister approved one kilometer bridge on Korangi Crossing Causeway and one kilometer approaching from while going from the DHA and 200 km after the causeway.

Shah set the timeline of the bridge and directed the local government department to complete detailed design by August 31, 2022, bidders post qualification (international tender) by September 30, bid evaluation and award of work by October 31, and start of the construction by November 1, 2022.

It may be noted that earlier, the bridge was proposed to be constructed under PPP mode but now it would be an ADP scheme of Rs5 billion.

The CM was told that the additional 65 MGD water would be brought through Haleji Lake to Pipri via an integrated system of Canal, Conduit, Pipeline, Pumping Station and other necessary ancillary works.

Minister Local Govt Nasir Shah said that presently this balance 65 MGD water would be drawn through Kalri Gujjo Canal and transmitted by gravity to the proposed Gharo Pumping Station from where water would be pumped to High point of Forebay of KWSB where new Forebay Chamber would be constructed and from Forebay water would be gravitated to Pipri filter Plant.

The works proposed to be taken (General works) include four packages.

Package-1: Construction of RCC lined Canal & RCC Conduits from Haleji Lake to Gharo Pumping Station, including construction of intake structure at Haleji Lake and Keenjhar Gujjo Canal.

Package-2: Construction of new 65 MGD Pumping Station, including Mechanical & Electrical works at Gharo.

Package-3: Laying of 72-inch dia MS Rising Main from new proposed Pumping Station at Gharo to Forebay, including construction of new Forebay Chamber at high point.

Package-4: Laying of RCC Conduit Gravity Main from Forebay Chamber to Pipri Filter Plant.

The chief minister directed local government department to restart the work on the packages one to three so that the project could be completed at the earliest.

He also discussed the Hub Canal overhauling project and directed the local government department to remove all issues of the project and start it.