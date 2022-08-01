APP

Commissioner reviews steps for Independence Day

BAHAWALPUR – Commissioner Bahawalpur division Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired a meeting to review the arrangements being made to mark Pakistan’s 75 years of Independence with national zeal.

The meeting was informed that debates competition, seminars, essay writing competition and sports events would be held at educational institutions as part of celebrations of the country’s 76th Independence Day. It was told that Arts Council would also organize events to celebrate the the day with enthusiasm.

The commissioner urged people from all walks of life to celebrate the Independence Day and pray for the country’s progress. He said that people’s love for their homeland was evident from the various events organised to celebrate the national day.  The meeting was attended by officials, including Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahimyar Khan Syed Moosa Raza, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt. (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Director of Colleges Prof. Ibrahim Bhatti, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Faisal Aata Khan, Director of Public Relations Nasir Hameed, Assistant Commissioner (General) Liaquat Ali Gilani, Chief Executive Officer of Education Department Zahoor Chohan, Director of Arts Council Muhammad Sajjad Khan, Regional Manager of Tourism Development Corporation Misbahul Haque and others.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

ECP to announce PTI’s foreign funding case verdict tomorrow at 10am

National

Pakistan values its relations with the Netherlands: COAS

National

Imran Khan’s Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after

National

Imran claims PTI will win next elections with two-third majority

National

Politicians’ fault pushed Army chief to intervene in economic affairs: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Imran Khan announces peaceful protest outside ECP on Thursday

Entertainment

Atif Aslam wins fans’ hearts with live calls

Islamabad

PTI challenges speaker’s approval of MNAs resignations in IHC

Islamabad

Suzuki announces whooping price increase for new fiscal year

Lahore

Money laundering case: Details of assets owned by Suleman Shahbaz revealed

1 of 9,646

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More