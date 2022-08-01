News Desk

Death toll from Balochistan floods rises to 136

The death toll in flood affected districts of Balochistan has risen to 136 while 70 persons have been injured.

According to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, a total of 13,535 houses were collapsed or partially damaged due to the ongoing heavy rains and floods.

Six highways covering 640 kilometers have also been severely affected in the rains and flood.

Meanwhile, large-scale relief and rehabilitation operations are underway in all affected areas of the province.

