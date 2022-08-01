ECP refutes charges about EVMs
ISLAMBABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued a fact sheet about the misleading propaganda on different matters related to the institution like EVM, overseas Pakistanis voting and secret balloting. According to the ECP spokesperson, the misleading propaganda is being spread regarding some decisions and events of the Election Commission like Kashif Chaudhry case, Faisal Vawda case, Daska Re-polling, EVM, overseas Pakistanis voting and secret balloting in Senate.
He said the Commission was subjected to unnecessary criticism on the issue of overseas Pakistanis voting, which is not acceptable in any case. The spokesperson said Article 226 clearly states which elections will be held by secret ballot including Senate elections so how can the ECP be guilty of violating the Constitution? On the issue of Yousuf Raza Gilani’s notification, the spokesperson said propaganda was done on the issue of refusal to stop his notification. He raised the question that after the voting in the National Assembly, why was Yusuf Raza Gilani not notified?
The spokesperson also rejected the propaganda related to Ali Musa Gilani and said it is a total lie that no action was taken against Ali Musa Gilani. The spokesperson said the ECP decided to take criminal action against Ali Musa Gilani as per the law.
He maintained that two high-level inquiries have proved that the rigging of the Daska election is unprecedented and abducted presiding officers, police and administration have revealed shocking facts in their statements. He asserted that impartiality of the Election Commission is proven by the fact that 80 percent of the successful candidates in the by-elections were not from the ruling party. In the matter of Faisal Vawda, the spokesperson said no comment regarding the Faisal Vawda case is appropriate as it is being heard in the Supreme Court. The spokesperson said in the by-elections of 20 constituencies of Punjab, the government was not allowed to interfere in any way and stopped external interlopers with a good strategy and that was the reason all political parties accepted the election results.