ECP refutes charges about EVMs

ISLAMBABAD    –    The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued a fact sheet about the misleading propaganda on differ­ent matters related to the institution like EVM, overseas Pakistanis voting and secret balloting. According to the ECP spokesperson, the mislead­ing propaganda is being spread re­garding some decisions and events of the Election Commission like Ka­shif Chaudhry case, Faisal Vawda case, Daska Re-polling, EVM, over­seas Pakistanis voting and secret balloting in Senate.

He said the Commission was sub­jected to unnecessary criticism on the issue of overseas Pakistanis vot­ing, which is not acceptable in any case. The spokesperson said Article 226 clearly states which elections will be held by secret ballot includ­ing Senate elections so how can the ECP be guilty of violating the Consti­tution? On the issue of Yousuf Raza Gilani’s notification, the spokesper­son said propaganda was done on the issue of refusal to stop his noti­fication. He raised the question that after the voting in the National As­sembly, why was Yusuf Raza Gilani not notified?

The spokesperson also rejected the propaganda related to Ali Musa Gilani and said it is a total lie that no action was taken against Ali Musa Gilani. The spokesperson said the ECP decided to take criminal ac­tion against Ali Musa Gilani as per the law.

He maintained that two high-level inquiries have proved that the rigging of the Daska election is unprecedent­ed and abducted presiding officers, police and administration have re­vealed shocking facts in their state­ments. He asserted that impartiality of the Election Commission is proven by the fact that 80 percent of the success­ful candidates in the by-elections were not from the ruling party. In the mat­ter of Faisal Vawda, the spokesperson said no comment regarding the Faisal Vawda case is appropriate as it is be­ing heard in the Supreme Court. The spokesperson said in the by-elections of 20 constituencies of Punjab, the government was not allowed to inter­fere in any way and stopped external interlopers with a good strategy and that was the reason all political parties accepted the election results.

