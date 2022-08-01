Elahi, Imran discuss Punjab affairs, relief to people
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan, here at CM Office on Sunday. Matters of mutual interest, political situation, administrative affairs of Punjab and law and order situation, as well as the steps to provide relief to the people of Punjab came under discussion. Imran Khan congratulated Ch Parvez Elahi on forming government in Punjab. The Punjab chief minister apprised the PTI chairman that effective steps were being taken for maintaining law and order in the province during Muharram-ul-Haram and hoped that environment of political homogeneity would prevail during the holy month of Muharram.