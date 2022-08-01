Elahi, Imran discuss Punjab affairs, relief to people

LAHORE – Pun­jab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former fed­eral minister Moonis Elahi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman and for­mer premier Imran Khan, here at CM Office on Sunday. Matters of mutual interest, political situation, adminis­trative affairs of Punjab and law and order situation, as well as the steps to provide relief to the people of Punjab came under discussion. Im­ran Khan congratulated Ch Parvez Elahi on forming gov­ernment in Punjab. The Pun­jab chief minister apprised the PTI chairman that effec­tive steps were being taken for maintaining law and or­der in the province during Muharram-ul-Haram and hoped that environment of political homogeneity would prevail during the holy month of Muharram.