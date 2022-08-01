Agencies

Elahi, Imran discuss Punjab affairs, relief to people

LAHORE    –   Pun­jab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former fed­eral minister Moonis Elahi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman and for­mer premier Imran Khan, here at CM Office on Sunday. Matters of mutual interest, political situation, adminis­trative affairs of Punjab and law and order situation, as well as the steps to provide relief to the people of Punjab came under discussion. Im­ran Khan congratulated Ch Parvez Elahi on forming gov­ernment in Punjab. The Pun­jab chief minister apprised the PTI chairman that effec­tive steps were being taken for maintaining law and or­der in the province during Muharram-ul-Haram and hoped that environment of political homogeneity would prevail during the holy month of Muharram.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

ECP to announce PTI’s foreign funding case verdict tomorrow at 10am

National

Pakistan values its relations with the Netherlands: COAS

National

Imran Khan’s Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after

National

Imran claims PTI will win next elections with two-third majority

National

Politicians’ fault pushed Army chief to intervene in economic affairs: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Imran Khan announces peaceful protest outside ECP on Thursday

Entertainment

Atif Aslam wins fans’ hearts with live calls

Islamabad

PTI challenges speaker’s approval of MNAs resignations in IHC

Islamabad

Suzuki announces whooping price increase for new fiscal year

Lahore

Money laundering case: Details of assets owned by Suleman Shahbaz revealed

1 of 9,651

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More