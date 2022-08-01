Fazl says govt’s decision to complete tenure had Nawaz’s blessing

Criticises establishment for merger of tribal areas | Says situation in tribal districts worsened.

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said the gov­ernment’s decision to complete its tenure and hold general elec­tions on time had PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s blessing.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the PDM chief was ques­tioned about reports of a split in the alliance’s opinion over completing the government’s tenure in wake of the recent Punjab by-poll loss to the PTI. “Nawaz Sharif was present when the last decision was being formulated … and he was involved until the last word of the decision that was taken with his agreement, which we put in front of the public. “What was in that decision? That the government would complete its tenure and the elections would be held on time,” Fazl said. He said once a decision was taken and then opinions diverged then the major­ity’s decision in the alliance would prevail. Fazl criticised sensational­ism regarding the reported differ­ence of opinion within the PDM and said there was no conflict.

Fazl subsequently criticised the PTI and said it was not easy for the government to rescue the country from its economic decisions and agreements. “I say that if the gov­ernment had not been taken away from them, then today the country would have been in pieces.” The PDM chief said every person should understand sensitivity of the chal­lenge the current government had accepted by coming to power and called on the people to not vote again for the PTI. “Voting for the PTI is [akin to] becoming a participant in the country’s destruction and this has no other meaning.”

Regarding by-elections after the resignations of several PTI MNAs were accepted, Fazl said the coali­tion government had decided to field respective runner-ups of the 2018 general elections in the con­stituencies that were now up for grabs. The PDM chief also high­lighted security issues and issues of law and order in the tribal ar­eas and said he would raise these concerns with the prime minister. He criticised the establishment for merger of the tribal areas and said their situation had only worsened instead of improving.