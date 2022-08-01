APP

FBR rebuts Sehbai’s tweets about purported flight of dollars to Dubai

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Sunday categorically rebutted the contents of the two back-to-back tweets dated July 29, 2022 made by Shaheen Sehbai, alleging that, “credible insiders say within days after Shehbaz Sharif took office as PM, a plane with 245 suitcases full of US$ took off from Karachi to Dubai.”

“A Customs Intel officer who reported the matter was immediately sacked….my sources have now confirmed the Customs Intel Officer who was sacked in April when he reported flight of a private plane with 245 suitcases to Dubai is Abdul Rasheed from Sindh,” Sehbai further said in his tweet.

According to an FBR press release, the contents of the aforementioned tweets were unfounded and absolutely contrary to the facts.

No information had been found in the official record of the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigations Karachi nor in the Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation, Headquarters, Islamabad that could corroborate the assertions made in the tweets of Shaheen Sehbai.

It was clarified that Abdul Rasheed Shaikh remained DG Intelligence & Investigations Customs for over two years and three months which was the longest tenure of a DG in the last 15 years. Furthermore, he was not sacked as claimed in the above tweets but was routinely transferred and posted as Member Customs (HQs), FBR on July 7, 2022.

 

