Foolproof security being ensured at churches: CPO

MULTAN – City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid any untoward incident.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide peaceful environment to Christian community to perform their religious activities. He said that walk through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed.

The city police officer added that all SDPOs and SHOs were monitoring the arrangements at churches in their respective areas, however, he himself was monitoring the security arrangements. He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches. He urged them to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities in surroundings of the churches.

Control room set up at Addl IGP office for security monitoring

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq has set up a control room at his office for strict monitoring of the security arrangements during Muharram ul Haram. Presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements here on Sunday, the additional IGP said that there would be no compromise on maintaining peace during Muharram.

He said that law violators would be treated with iron hands. He said that the month of Muharram taught us the lesson of patience and brotherhood. Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that foolproof security arrangements have been made during Muharram to avoid any untoward incident. He urged people to cooperate with police in maintaining peace and inform police in case of any suspicious person or activity around them.

DIRECTIVE FOR Farmers

Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the cotton growers to follow the departmental instructions while buying agricultural pesticides and purchased it only from registered dealer’s shops.

According to spokesperson for Punjab Agriculture department, the growers should purchase agricultural pesticides from reliable and authorized dealers whose shop has a license issued by the agriculture department. The growers must to check the sealed packaging of the pesticides and the date/expiry date printed on it while buying and use it as per recommended quantity mentioned on the label.

The growers or masses were asked to inform about production and sale of fake and substandard pesticides through SMS or WhatsApp on the phone number of Agriculture Task Force 03002955539.