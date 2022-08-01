FPCCI’s UBG group starts consultation meetings for upcoming annual elections

ISLAMABAD – Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) United Business Group (UBG), the largest alliance of chambers and trade associations in the country, has started consultation meetings finalising the best candidates for the annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). Group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik,(Sitara-I-Imtiaz) after chairing meeting told media on Sunday that a high level 20-member reconstituted core committee today held first preliminary marathon session to fully ensure the selection of the best candidates. He said that the UBG provincial-level scrutiny committees have been asked submit their recommendations to core committee for the award of tickets to the most suitable candidates contesting elections for the slots of President, SVP and VPs including against women seats. He said final names would be announced shortly after further deliberations and consultations with provincial and local leaders. He said that the highly educated young industrialists and traders enjoying the highest degree of integrity with a spirit of serving the business community would be awarded tickets on merit with consensus. He said under rotation policy, federation president would belong to federal territory.