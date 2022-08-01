Our Staff Reporter

Haider grabs gold medal in ATF 16&U C’ship in Tajikistan

LAHORE – Pakistan’s rising tennis star Haider Ali Rizwan has clinched gold medal in the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) 16&Under Championship held at Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Pairing with Tajikistan’s Ahmadjon Kosim, Haider Ali Rizwan defeated the Tajik pair of Somon Amonov and Farhod Gairatzoda 6-1, 2-1 (retired). The Pak-Tajik pair were off to a flying start and comfortably won the first set 6-1. They started the second set well and when they were leading 2-1, their opponents retired hurt, thus Haider and partner claimed the gold medal in the ATF event. Haider Ali Rizwan, a brilliant student of LGS Paragon, thanked his school for their all-out cooperation in pursuing his career in tennis and also continue to studying well. He also thanked his coach Muhammad Khalid for his able guidance and coaching, which is helping him and his brothers – Hussnain and Hamza – excel at national and at international level as well.

